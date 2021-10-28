Starz Tells 9th Circ. That MGM Unit Can't Nix Licensing Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (October 28, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Starz Entertainment told the 9th Circuit that a district court was correct to deny MGM's motion to dismiss Starz's licensing lawsuit claiming that an MGM subsidiary allowed Starz competitors to show films and TV shows that were supposed to be exclusive to Starz's platform. In a brief filed Wednesday, Starz said MGM was mistaken in trying to apply a three-year statute of limitations to Starz's claims of copyright infringement. The central question in the interlocutory appeal is whether to apply a 2014 Supreme Court case, Petrella v. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc., which MGM says time-bars nearly all of Starz's claims. The dispute began...

