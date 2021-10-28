Wash. Hair Salon Tells 9th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (October 28, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Washington hair salon urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a district judge's July dismissal of its COVID-19 coverage suit against a Chubb unit, arguing that interpreting "direct physical loss" as "loss of use" is reasonable. Seven, a salon at a mall in Bellevue, said Wednesday in its opening brief that the Washington federal judge didn't follow state law when she adopted Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Co.'s view that the coronavirus doesn't cause "direct physical loss" to property. "Washington law instructs that if, as here, no Washington precedent has specifically interpreted an undefined term, and courts from other jurisdictions have interpreted...

