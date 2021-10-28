Ex-Aegerion Rep Not 'Over The Law,' Gets 4 Years For Fraud

By Brian Dowling (October 28, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. salesman convicted of fraud acted "over the law" by boasting that his illegal off-label sales of cholesterol drugs had helped people, a Boston federal judge said Thursday as he handed down a 4½-year sentence. U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf sat attentively in his fifth-floor courtroom as Mark Moffett used his allocution to argue that the most important part of his more than $1.8 million in sales of Aegerion's specialty cholesterol drug Juxtapid was the patients' response to the drug. The judge issued the sentence to Moffett, who was previously convicted of nine counts of wire fraud...

