SEC Says Sen. Burr's In-Law Won't Comply In Trading Probe

By Dean Seal (October 28, 2021, 12:51 PM EDT) -- National Mediation Board member Gerald Fauth is pushing back against a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena related to an insider trading investigation into his brother-in-law, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., according to newly unsealed court filings. Court documents recently made public show the SEC issued a subpoena in May 2020 for Fauth to testify about Burr's unloading of stock ahead of record-breaking market declines in the early days of the pandemic, as well as Fauth's own stock sales that came "minutes after speaking with Senator Burr on the day the Senator sold the vast majority of his own portfolio." Since then,...

