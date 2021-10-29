Fla. Atty Disbarred For Hiding Info In Unpaid Alimony Case

By Madison Arnold (October 29, 2021, 9:28 AM EDT) -- A Florida attorney has been disbarred for hiding information in court proceedings related to his delayed alimony payments to his ex-wife. In a ruling filed Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court rejected a recommendation to suspend Orlando attorney Karl O. Koepke for a year and instead opted to disbar him completely. The decision came after Koepke was found guilty of criminal contempt for failing to provide documents related to his income when his ex-wife sued him for delinquent alimony payments. "In reaching the conclusion that Mr. Koepke must be disbarred, we are mindful that divorce proceedings can bring out the worst in...

