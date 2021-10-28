Jury Awards Family Of Man Killed By LA Cop In Costco $17M

By Craig Clough (October 28, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The parents of a nonverbal disabled man who was shot and killed by an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer at a Costco outside his jurisdiction were awarded more than $17 million Wednesday by a federal jury, which found the city of LA and officer liable for the wrongful death. The jury's damages verdict came after U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal ruled on Tuesday that former Officer Salvador Sanchez used excessive force in the fatal shooting of Kenneth French, 32, and in the injuries to his plaintiff parents, Paola French and Russell French, who were both shot in the incident in...

