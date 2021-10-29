Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Fights To Keep Trump Attys In Child Migrant Policy Suit

By Jessica Corso (October 29, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Texas told a federal court in Fort Worth that it should permit an organization founded by Stephen Miller, the former adviser to President Donald Trump, to continue representing it in a lawsuit attempting to force the continuation of a Trump-era immigration policy on child migrants, saying the organization didn't have any confidential information related to that policy.

The Justice Department wants an organization headed by former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller booted from a lawsuit over a Trump-era immigration policy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The U.S. Department of Justice is trying to get Gene Hamilton and the organization he works for, America...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!