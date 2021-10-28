Mass. Judge To Weigh Impact Of New Subaru On Car Data Law

By Chris Villani (October 28, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge will reopen evidence in an auto industry suit challenging the state's expanded "Right to Repair" law after the attorney general argued a new Subaru model shows compliance is relatively simple. Despite having concluded the bench trial and two sets of closing arguments over the summer, U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock wants to hear more about the car, which the state claims shows manufacturers can follow the law by disabling so-called telematics systems in the vehicles. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents big-name car brands like General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG, has argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS