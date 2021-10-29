Driver Ducks Liability For Moped Rider's Injuries

By Isaac Monterose (October 29, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has sided with an elderly motorist in an accident suit filed by Allstate Insurance Co., ruling that Allstate's insured had negligently entered another lane when riding a moped. Throughout her 13-page order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Laurie J. Michelson was unconvinced by Allstate's attempts to show that 88-year-old motorist Dolores Fischer was the one responsible for the 2017 collision in Dearborn, Michigan, with Allstate's 72-year-old insured, Robert Bussell. According to the order, Allstate paid $341,946.10 for Bussell's treatment following the collision. Judge Michelson ruled that the three pieces of evidence Allstate cited wouldn't convince a jury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS