Combative Jay-Z Tells Jury He Didn't Ghost On Perfume Deal

Jay-Z testifies in person on Friday before a jury at a New York civil trial where he is accused of failing to promote his Gold Jay-Z cologne. (Alec Tabak/Pool)
"I've done a lot for the Gold Jay-Z launch," Carter said, pushing back on Parlux counsel Anthony Viola's accusations that he didn't do his three contractually mandated appearances.
Viola pressed Carter on whether he ever showed up for a promotional appearance on "Good Morning America," which Parlux claims he bailed on.
"I didn't have to show up for one weekend," Carter shot back. "I had one year to complete them, correct?"
"Actually, you need to answer my questions," Viola retorted.
Asked if he had read the contract he signed, the billionaire repeatedly demurred before ultimately admitting, "No, I did not read the contract."
"I'm not a lawyer. [My] lawyer read it. I signed it," Carter said. "All I can say is I have creative control over things I do."
Carter showed both nonchalance and mild irritation with Viola, once telling the Parlux attorney, "you can't speak to what makes sense." The rapper denied that he had decided not to promote the product at Macy's and had instead decided to sell 100 bottles "at Barney's as a limited edition" before the launch at Macy's.
"It was my direction to have a promotion at Barney's," Carter said.
Carter has been depicted by Parlux as an absentee promoter who "abandoned his partners" and cost the perfume maker millions. The hip-hop icon has countered in legal filings that the perfumer fails to understand that he is a savvy global businessman protecting his personal brand from being sold "on the shelves of Walmart between hand sanitizer and Tic Tacs."
The suit was first filed in January 2016 by Parlux and its parent, Perfumania Holdings Inc., with allegations that Carter and his company S. Carter Enterprises LLC breached his contractual obligations to promote the Gold Jay-Z cologne.
Carter returned fire, claiming that he was still owed more than $2.7 million under the deal.
Parlux Fragrances is represented by Anthony J. Viola, Andre K. Cizmarik, Kara M. Cormier and Whitney M. Costin of Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC.
Jay-Z and his company are represented by Alex Spiro, Ellyde R. Thompson, Cory D. Struble, Allison L. McGuire and Phillip B. Jobe of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP.
The case is Parlux Fragrances LLC et al. v. S. Carter Enterprises LLC et al., case number 650403/2016, in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York.
--Editing by Robert Rudinger.
