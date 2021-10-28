Split 2nd Circ. Revives Part Of NYC Landlords' Rent Fight

By Charlie Innis (October 28, 2021, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A split Second Circuit panel ruled Thursday that New York City landlords can take another shot at challenging a city law excusing guarantors of commercial leases from rent obligations during the COVID-19 pandemic, but unanimously agreed that a lower court was right to toss another portion of the landlords' claims. The suit, filed by landlords and their affiliates, claimed that a set of laws prohibiting landlords from "threatening" tenants affected by the pandemic infringed free speech rights. They had also argued that a law that releases guarantors of commercial leases from rent obligations between March 7, 2020, and June 30, 2021, called the...

