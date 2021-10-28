Ga. Appeals Court Dismisses 4 Talc Suits Against J&J

By Brett Barrouquere (October 28, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Thursday ordered the dismissal of four lawsuits brought against Johnson & Johnson alleging that fatal cancers were caused by asbestos-containing talcum, saying a medical expert didn't comply with the specifics of a state law. A three-judge panel said the medical expert used in all four cases, Dr. Richard Kradin, failed to offer evidence that other potential causes were not the sole or most likely cause of the fatal cancers. Georgia's law concerning asbestos-related lawsuits requires a medical expert to make a prima facia case that asbestos was involved in causing the cancer and to certify "to...

