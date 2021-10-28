Policy Did Not Waive Ga. City's Immunity From Drowning Suit

By Shane Dilworth (October 28, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a family's negligence suit over a drowning at a city-operated pool, ruling that the city's insurance policy specifically stated that the municipality did not waive its sovereign immunity by obtaining the policy. The city of Alpharetta, Georgia, did not waive its sovereign immunity when it obtained an insurance policy, a state appeals court ruled. (iStock/DenisLarkin) The three-judge panel said in the ruling that the use of the term "statutory immunities" in a clause in State National Insurance Co.'s policy to the city of Alpharetta could unambiguously refer to sovereign immunity. Although municipal sovereign immunity is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS