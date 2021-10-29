Minn. Law Enforcement Can't Interfere With Press, Judge Says

By Dorothy Atkins (October 29, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge barred the Minneapolis Police Department and state patrollers from interfering with the press Thursday, handing journalists a win in their lawsuit alleging police have unconstitutionally and systemically singled them out and harassed and assaulted them while they've covered local racial justice protests over the past two years. In a 35-page order, U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright granted the press an injunction and then issued a judgment in the case, finding that the journalists are likely to win their claims that law enforcement has continually threatened their constitutional rights by interfering with news-gathering. The judge said evidence...

