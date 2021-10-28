How Biden Officials Plan To Turn Tide On Enviro Justice

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 28, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Biden administration officials from a host of federal agencies on Thursday talked up their commitment to environmental justice issues, from how disaster relief grants are distributed to where transportation projects are located. Agency leaders like Lynn Grosso, the director of enforcement at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, met virtually on Thursday at the National Environmental Justice Conference to discuss how they're working to use Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to expand their protection of communities that are overburdened by pollution, which tend to be low-income or predominantly populated by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS