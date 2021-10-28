Boy Scouts Say State Insurance Suits Should Stay On Hold

By Rick Archer (October 28, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday to reject a call by insurance carriers to unpause a pair of state coverage actions, saying it would be a needless distraction at a crucial juncture in its Chapter 11 case. In its objection, the Boy Scouts argued that the court should deny the motion by Allianz Global Risks and National Surety Corp. to lift the bankruptcy stay, saying that otherwise it will be forced to engage in state court actions in Illinois and Texas while it prepares for the January confirmation hearing of its Chapter 11 plan. "This multi-front...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS