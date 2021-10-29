3rd Circ. IP Ruling Imperils Online Speech, Groups Say

By Leslie Pappas (October 29, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Interest groups ranging from library associations to tech startups are urging the Third Circuit to reconsider a split panel's decision that revived a Philadelphia TV journalist's lawsuit against Facebook over unauthorized use of her photo, saying the ruling threatens to splinter legal protections for online expression and could undermine free speech. In friend-of-the-court briefs filed Thursday, nearly a dozen groups backed Facebook's call earlier in October for the Third Circuit to rehear the case en banc. They said the panel wrongly interpreted Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields web operators from liability for third-party content, by concluding that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS