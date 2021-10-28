Toyota Urges Toss Of Rav4 Hybrid Fuel Capacity Suit

By Hannah Albarazi (October 28, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Toyota urged a California federal judge Thursday to toss a putative class action alleging 2019 through 2021 RAV4 Hybrid vehicles come with a defect that limits fuel tank capacity, arguing that more frequent refueling isn't an injury and that it's rolled out a fix to increase capacity. During a dismissal hearing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen pressed consumers on their claims that the auto manufacturer advertised that the vehicles had 14.5-gallon fuel tanks and failed to alert consumers to a purported flaw in the vehicle's fuel system that prevents the vehicles from accepting more than 10 gallons of gas....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS