Shkreli Can't Take The Stand Remotely At FTC Antitrust Trial

By Rachel Scharf (October 29, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Friday that Martin Shkreli must show up to court if he wants to testify at his December trial in a Federal Trade Commission suit alleging he and his company Vyera Pharmaceuticals monopolized the market for a lifesaving parasitic drug. The order followed U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote's refusal last week to delay Shkreli's trial so he could continue attending a residential drug and alcohol program. Shkreli is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for separate securities fraud charges. Court records show that Shkreli's bid to testify remotely also stemmed from his participation in the rehab program...

