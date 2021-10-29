5th Circ. Affirms Insurer's Escape From Auto Death Settlement

By Eli Flesch (October 29, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Colony Insurance Co. isn't responsible for covering a settlement reached between a wood processor and the beneficiaries of a man killed in a car collision, the Fifth Circuit ruled, saying the processor's policy contained an absolute exclusion for auto injuries. The Fifth Circuit ruled Colony Insurance isn't responsible for covering a settlement reached between a wood processor and the beneficiaries of a man killed in a car collision. (iStock) A three-judge panel said Thursday that processor V&B International's policy with Colony contained an exclusion that clearly barred coverage for losses in which an automobile was involved in the injury. The decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS