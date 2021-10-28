Girardi Victims Slam Proposed Special Counsel's $975 Rate

By Brandon Lowrey (October 28, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Former Girardi Keese clients are trying to prevent the law firm's bankruptcy trustee from hiring San Francisco lawyers who bill up to $975 hourly to investigate legal lenders who poured cash into the ailing firm, saying professionals already involved in the case could do that for far less. The trustee's chosen firm, Girard Sharp LLP, lacks experience in bankruptcy matters and charges an "uncapped exorbitant" hourly rate that could exhaust the estate's funds, the family of burn victim Joseph Ruigomez argued in a motion filed late Wednesday. Another law firm and a forensic accounting firm involved in the bankruptcy charge maximum...

