Real Estate Rumors: Life Storage, Safehold, Ocean Bank

By Andrew McIntyre (October 29, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Life Storage has purchased two Miami-Dade County self-storage facilities for $43.48 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for 201 NW 37th Ave. in Miami and 6850 SW 81st Terrace, which is in the Dadeland area, and the sellers are entities affiliated with real estate firm Kirchhoff Cos., according to the report. Safehold, a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring ground leases, has purchased the ground lease at the NoMad Hotel in Manhattan from clothing manufacturer Haddad Brands for $77 million, The Real Deal reported Friday. The hotel at 1170 Broadway is owned by a venture of...

