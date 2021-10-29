Ratajkowski Co. Seeks Fees After Dodging Paparazzo's IP Suit

By Rachel Scharf (October 29, 2021, 1:12 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP lawyers asked a Manhattan federal judge on Thursday to recoup $77,000 they spent defending Emily Ratajkowski's company from a paparazzo's copyright lawsuit over a photograph the model posted to her Instagram feed. Photographer Robert O'Neil scored a partial summary judgment victory against Ratajkowski on Sept. 28, but U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said in the same ruling that O'Neil should not have included Emrata Holdings LLC — which receives the proceeds from Ratajkowski's modeling, acting and social media posts — in the lawsuit, dismissing the company and awarding it legal fees. Emrata's attorneys are now seeking to collect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS