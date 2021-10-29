FCA, Engine Maker Say Truck Emissions Class Cert. Bid Fails

By Linda Chiem (October 29, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler and engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. have told a Michigan federal judge that drivers spearheading a proposed racketeering class action don't have any proof they uniformly overpaid for thousands of Dodge Ram trucks that were allegedly rigged to guzzle fuel and emit pollutants beyond legal limits. FCA US LLC and Cummins filed separate briefs Thursday opposing a class certification bid from drivers pursuing Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and breach of contract claims against the Italian-American automaker and engine manufacturer Cummins. FCA contended the drivers are now just peddling "newly fabricated liability and damage theories," while Cummins pointed out...

