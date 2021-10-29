Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCA, Engine Maker Say Truck Emissions Class Cert. Bid Fails

By Linda Chiem (October 29, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler and engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. have told a Michigan federal judge that drivers spearheading a proposed racketeering class action don't have any proof they uniformly overpaid for thousands of Dodge Ram trucks that were allegedly rigged to guzzle fuel and emit pollutants beyond legal limits.

FCA US LLC and Cummins filed separate briefs Thursday opposing a class certification bid from drivers pursuing Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and breach of contract claims against the Italian-American automaker and engine manufacturer Cummins. FCA contended the drivers are now just peddling "newly fabricated liability and damage theories," while Cummins pointed out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!