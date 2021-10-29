USCIS To Rethink Denied H-1B Market Research Analyst Apps

By Alyssa Aquino (October 29, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- U.S. employers may now reopen certain rejected H-1B visa applications for foreign market research analysts as part of a settlement ending allegations that the visas were unlawfully denied, according to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announcement. Employers eligible to reopen their applications must show that USCIS denied the requests under an interpretation of a U.S. Department of Labor handbook that the employers criticized as unlawful in an April 2020 class action, the agency said Thursday. The number of employers who qualify for this process isn't readily available, an agency spokesperson told Law360 on Friday. However, he noted that in its...

