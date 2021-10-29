NJ Atty Can't Revive Employment Suit Against Insurance Biz

By Jack Rodgers (October 29, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Norman-Spencer attorney did not have a right to six additional months of protected employment, a New Jersey appellate panel ruled Friday, finding his contract with the company clearly outlined when his employment would become at-will. Michael Karlis, an attorney employed by the insurance agency after it purchased his former insurance business Northern Star Management, had the parameters of his employment clearly outlined in a contract with the company when it acquired his business, the panel said. That contract set out an initial term period of employment for 48 months, which became at-will employment immediately following. Although the contract provides six...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS