NJ Property Owner Aims To Keep Attys Out Of Housing Suit

By Emma Whitford (October 29, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A property owner targeted in a malpractice suit stemming from affordable housing negotiations in Englewood Cliffs says attorneys with the New York firm Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP lack necessary expertise to represent the New Jersey borough. Karen Dyer and Nicholas A. Gravante Jr. of Cadwalader Wickersham have failed to satisfy state court rules for pro hac vice admission in the borough's suit, lawyers for 800 Sylvan Avenue LLC argued in an 11-page letter Thursday. This is in large part because they have no expertise in the complex New Jersey affordable housing doctrine at issue, the letter said. "None of these...

