Senate Energy Panel Greenlights FERC Nominee

By Keith Goldberg (November 2, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Tuesday advanced President Joe Biden's pick to fill a vacant slot at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, moving Willie Phillips one step closer to confirmation and FERC nearer to restoring a full complement of five commissioners. The energy committee approved the nomination of Phillips, who currently chairs the Washington, D.C., Public Service Commission by voice vote, with no committee member formally registering a no vote. The committee also advanced the nominations of Brad Crabtree to lead the Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, Dr. Asmeret Berhe to...

