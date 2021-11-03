Maine Voters Yank Approval Of $1B Power Line

By Keith Goldberg (November 3, 2021, 9:00 AM EDT) -- Maine voters on Tuesday approved a referendum to block construction of a $1 billion transmission line that would ship hydropower from Quebec, Canada, to New England, potentially dealing a fatal blow to the controversial project. On the ballot was Maine Question 1, which bars the construction of "high-impact" transmission lines in Maine's Upper Kennebec Region, including the proposed New England Clean Energy Connect project that would cut through the state. It also requires a two-thirds approval vote from both houses of the state Legislature to build any high-impact transmission line in the state and lease public lands for utility rights-of-way....

