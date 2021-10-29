Couple's Legionnaires' Suit Tossed After 8 Mos. With No Attys

By Lauraann Wood (October 29, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A couple's lawsuit claiming they contracted Legionnaires' disease after staying in an improperly sterilized Embassy Suites was dismissed for want of prosecution Thursday, about eight months after their initial counsel withdrew from the case. Cook County Circuit Judge Irwin Solganick entered the dismissal order the same day plaintiffs Sharon Bimbo and Frank Miller, Embassy Suites owner Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC, and the hotel's alleged managers were scheduled to appear for a trial setting status in the case, according to court records. The order, which wasn't publicly available Friday, comes about eight months after a different Cook County judge allowed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS