GM Ex-Worker Can't Revive Suit Over Workplace Groin Injury

By Mike Curley (October 29, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appeals court won't revive a suit by a former worker for General Motors LLC who says the company willfully disregarded conditions that led to an on-the-job injury to his groin, saying the worker had not shown that GM ignored conditions that were certain to result in injury. In a split opinion filed Thursday, the panel majority affirmed a summary judgment in GM's favor, saying the trial court was right to find that the worker, identified by the pseudonym John Doe, could not establish that his case fit within the intentional tort exception in the state's Worker's Disability Compensation Act....

