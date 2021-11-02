Employer Lessons From Facebook's Anti-US Bias Settlement

By Beth Carlson, Sylvia Bokyung St. Clair and Scott Wright (November 2, 2021, 11:31 AM EDT) -- Recently, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Labor separately resolved claims against Facebook Inc. concerning its use of the permanent labor certification program known as Program Electronic Review Management, or PERM. Facebook agreed to pay $14.25 million toward a civil penalty and a back-pay fund to compensate certain individuals who were allegedly discriminated against in the PERM process. The company also committed to extensive training requirements.[1] This civil penalty and back-pay fund represent the largest fine and monetary award recovered by the Immigrant and Employee Rights Section of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division. Assistant Attorney General Kristen...

