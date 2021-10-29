Dispute Over $40M Peru Refinery Award Heads To 11th Circ.

By Caroline Simson (October 29, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Peruvian construction company is challenging a ruling enforcing a $40 million arbitral award issued in a contractual dispute over the modernization of an oil refinery even after its co-lead counsel "switched sides," joining the opposing counsel's firm days before the final briefs were due. Técnicas Reunidas de Talara SAC, or TRT, filed its notice of appeal on Thursday, asking the Eleventh Circuit to take another look at Chief U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga's ruling from earlier in October enforcing the award to SSK Ingeniería y Construcción SAC, which TRT had hired as a subcontractor for the massive modernization project....

