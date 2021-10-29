GAO Backs Microsoft Protest Over $10B NSA Cloud Deal

By Daniel Wilson (October 29, 2021, 1:12 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office sustained Microsoft's protest over a cloud computing contract worth up to $10 billion that the National Security Agency awarded to Amazon, the watchdog announced Friday. The GAO found that certain aspects of the NSA's evaluation process for awarding the deal, known as WILDANDSTORMY, were unreasonable, according to a GAO release. The contract covers classified and unclassified cloud services for the agency, the watchdog said. "In light thereof, [GAO] recommended that NSA reevaluate the proposals consistent with the decision and make a new source selection determination," said Ralph White, managing associate general counsel of the GAO's Procurement Law...

