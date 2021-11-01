Attorneys For Accused Facebook Scammer Call It Quits

By Ryan Boysen (November 1, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Facebook has succeeded in a "mean-spirited overkill" lawsuit intended to "financially ruin" a man who sold software that allegedly facilitated the spread of misinformation, his attorneys claimed in a parting shot while asking to leave the case, saying the business has shut down and there's no money left to pay them. In a pair of motions filed on Thursday, Andrew B. Gordon of Gordon Law Group Ltd. and Brendan F. Macaulay of Nossaman LLP asked to withdraw from Facebook's suit against Basant Gajjar, who ran the now-shuttered software company called LeadCloak that Facebook sued him over. The attorneys said Gajjar has...

