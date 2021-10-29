Chinese Co. Fined $91M Over Defective Dehumidifiers

By Emily Field (October 29, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday said that a Chinese appliance company agreed to a $91 million fine and pled guilty to charges that it failed to tell safety regulators that it sold millions of defective dehumidifiers in the first corporate criminal action under federal consumer safety law. The DOJ said that global appliance maker Gree Electric Appliances Inc. and two subsidiaries entered into a deferred prosecution agreement for not notifying the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that it had sold millions of dehumidifiers that could catch fire to Americans. Gree also agreed to provide restitution to victims of fires...

