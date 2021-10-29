Okla. Gov. Asks Judge To Trim Tribal Gambling Deals Suit

By Victoria McKenzie (October 29, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has asked a federal court to dismiss two claims against him by the Wichita Tribe, shortly after losing his attempt to renegotiate state-tribal gambling compacts. In a motion for summary judgment filed Friday in Oklahoma federal court, Stitt said the court should dismiss a claim that he violated his state constitutional duties as governor by disputing the compact, as well as a claim that the Wichita Tribe no longer has to pay exclusivity fees and is entitled to liquidated damages. The Wichita joined the Cherokee, Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations in suing Oklahoma in 2019 over Stitt's position...

