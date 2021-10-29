Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fissures Arise As Jury Mulls Charges Against Ex-Iconix CEO

By Pete Brush (October 29, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Divided jurors struggled for a third day Friday with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's case charging former Iconix Brand Group CEO Neil Cole with duping investors by booking $11 million of fake revenue, ending the week with no verdict.

The eight-woman, four-man jury was instructed in the afternoon by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos to keep an open mind and mind the evidence, or lack thereof, as a fourth week of trial came to a close.

A note before 2 p.m. indicated that jurors are staking out different positions in a search of a verdict. Jurors "are standing firm after reviewing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!