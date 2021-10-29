US Trustee Brands Eagle Hospitality Ch. 11 Docs 'Convoluted'

By Jeff Montgomery (October 29, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Struck by "confoundingly dense" descriptions of plan and disclosure terms in chronically murky Eagle Hospitality Group's proposed Chapter 11 documents, the Office of the U.S. Trustee urged a Delaware bankruptcy court judge to reject their approval, and said the plan is not ready for voter solicitations. The 27-page objection took aim at key plan provisions in a 15-hotel case that arrived in Chapter 11 in January under parent EHT US 1 Inc. after months of disputes over control of the businesses, unpaid debts and allegations of fraud that stretch across the country and to Singapore and a real estate investment trust...

