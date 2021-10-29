High Court To Hear States' Bid To Intervene On 'Public Charge'

By Craig Clough (October 29, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider whether interested states should be permitted to intervene to defend a federal rule when the United States ceases to defend it, granting a bid by Republican attorneys general seeking to revive the so-called public charge rule. The high court decided to take up the question of the states' right to intervene, but denied certiorari on two questions also contained in the petition seeking a direct examination of the rule aimed at making it more difficult for immigrants who use public benefits, such as food stamps or Medicaid, to qualify for a green card....

