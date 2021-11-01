Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. T-Mobile Suit Put On Hold As JPML Weighs Venue

By Christopher Cole (November 1, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has paused a proposed class action over T-Mobile's massive consumer data breach while a judicial panel decides whether dozens of similar suits around the country should be heard under one roof.

The mobile giant had asked U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman to pause the suit she is overseeing until the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation decides whether to combine the suits for pretrial purposes. T-Mobile argued that without a stay, the suits will "unnecessarily drain the courts' resources" while also putting both sides at risk of receiving "inconsistent rulings."

On Friday, Judge Freeman said T-Mobile's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!