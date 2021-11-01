Rosati's Restaurants Settle Frozen Pizza IP Claims

By Celeste Bott (November 1, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Rosati's Pizza Restaurant shareholders and a distributor have reached a deal that will resolve claims that two shareholders who are part of the Rosati family infringed the family's trademarked brand by selling frozen pizzas under the pizzeria's name. U.S. District Judge John F. Kness on Thursday granted the parties' agreed motion to extend various deadlines laid out in his August order barring shareholders Anthony and David Rosati and distributor Power Play Distributors LLC from continuing to sell the frozen pizzas. In that motion, they, along with plaintiffs Michael and William Rosati, said that they have reached an agreement in principle....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS