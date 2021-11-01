Judge Nixes Trade Group's Suit Over NJ Public Bidding Law

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 1, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's chief federal judge threw out a trade organization's challenge to a state law conditioning public contract bidding on participation in apprenticeship programs, reasoning that it didn't back its claim that the statute violates the U.S. Constitution. The New Jersey Electronic Life Safety Security Association had invoked the right to be free of laws that impair contractual performance. But the association didn't point to any provision in the apprenticeship requirement that renders its members unable to perform their existing contracts, U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson said in her Friday ruling in favor of the New Jersey Department of Labor and...

