EPA To Review Bristol Bay Mine In Win For Alaska Salmon

By Victoria McKenzie (November 1, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A federal court has allowed the Environmental Protection Agency to review a controversial mining project in Alaska's Bristol Bay, known to environmentalists as the "Fort Knox of salmon on earth," and vacated a Trump-era order that prevented the agency from blocking the project under the Clean Water Act. In a decision filed Friday, Judge Sharon L. Gleason of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska granted the EPA's request to look again at its 2019 decision to withdraw protections for the bay, the proposed site of a copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry open-pit mine. The agency said it had failed to consider the...

