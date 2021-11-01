Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Houston Sued Over Texas Law That Bars Israel Boycotts

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 1, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- An engineering company has sued the city of Houston and the Texas attorney general, claiming that its First Amendment right is being violated by a Texas law that bars companies that protest Israel from entering into contracts with public entities.

A&R Engineering and Testing Inc. sued Houston in D.C. federal court last Friday, claiming that the city violated the company's First and Fourteenth amendment rights to voluntarily boycott Israeli goods or products through its contract renewal conditions that forbid parties from any current or future boycotting or protesting of Israel.

"A&R boycotts Israel in its capacity as a corporation," the company...

