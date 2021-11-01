Ritz-Carlton Wants Atty Testimony In Class Action Thrown Out

By Madison Arnold (November 1, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. wants a Florida federal judge to prevent a lawyer's personal testimony from being considered in a class action that alleges the hotel used "deceptive" practices to charge undisclosed or improperly disclosed automatic gratuity or service fees at its restaurants. In a motion filed in the Southern District of Florida on Friday, the Ritz-Carlton asked the court to exclude the testimony of attorney James A. Francis because he lacks personal knowledge of the customers' claims. The company said Francis wasn't there with the lead plaintiff, Michael Fox, when he was unknowingly charged service fees at three Ritz-Carlton restaurants....

