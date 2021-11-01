BREAKING: Coca-Cola Pays $5.6B For Sports Drink Biz Bodyarmor

By Benjamin Horney (November 1, 2021, 8:47 AM EDT) -- The Coca-Cola Co. will pay roughly $5.6 billion to acquire the remaining stake in sports drink maker Bodyarmor that it does not already own, the companies said Monday. Under the terms of the transaction, Atlanta, Georgia-based Coca-Cola will acquire the 85% stake in Bodyarmor that it does not already own, and Bodyarmor will continue to operate independently, according to a statement. Bodyarmor is the number two sports drink by retail sales, according to the statement, behind only Gatorade, which is owned by Coca-Cola rival PepsiCo. Coca-Cola has been a Bodyarmor investor since 2018, when it acquired a minority stake in the...

