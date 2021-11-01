National Grid Gas Cos., Customers Reach $38.5M TCPA Deal

By Craig Clough (November 1, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A group of customers of National Grid USA Service Company and other gas companies moved Friday for preliminary approval of a $38.5 million deal resolving proposed class allegations the companies violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The proposed class, which has a pending certification motion on the table, told a New York federal court the deal would result in an average payout of $50 to $150 for each member while also requiring the companies to implement new training programs and procedures to prevent any future TCPA violations. "The settlement represents an excellent result, including substantial monetary relief and injunctive relief designed...

