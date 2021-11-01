11th Circ. Frees Marriott Over Allergic Patron's Seafood Meal

By Rosie Manins (November 1, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Marriott owed no duty to warn a hotel patron with a seafood allergy that her chicken entrée contained crabmeat, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday, affirming a trial court's grant of summary judgment in the company's favor. A three-judge appellate panel said in a per curiam unpublished opinion that Kasi Crawford had failed to sufficiently plead negligence against Marriott Hotel Services Inc. and Marriott International Inc., doing business as Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort. Crawford went into anaphylactic shock after eating some of a chicken and crab entrée at the resort in July 2018, when she was attending a church's annual banquet,...

