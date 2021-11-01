Justices Punt New York Abortion Coverage Case

By Amanda Ottaway (November 1, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sent back to state court a constitutional challenge from religious groups to a New York regulation requiring employee health plans to cover abortions, declining an invitation to revisit controversial precedent on the limits of the First Amendment's free exercise clause. The U.S. Supreme Court said a lower court must take another look at a case by the Albany diocese and about a dozen other religious groups, which are objecting to a New York state regulation requiring employers to cover "medically necessary" abortions in employee health insurance plans. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) The high court granted...

